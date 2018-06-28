Jacqueline Fernandez Experiments With Her Outfits At The Dabangg Tour!

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is well known for her top-notch fashion statement, has experimented with her outfits at the Dabangg Tour.

The actress opted for one single outfit and experimented it with multiple variations for all her performance.

Jacqueline was seen wearing Falguni Shane Peacock collection which made the actress look like a diva.

Talking about the experiments, Jacqueline posted various picture captioning, “One outfit, many ways!! 🌈🦄🌈 ✨ from Falguni Shane Peacock 📸Ayo Henderson #DabanggTour #DabanggReloaded”.

In her first look, the actress has attached a furry skirt in another she teamed it up with a net skirt. One look saw her attaching extensions to the outfits and the other had frills.

Jacqueline, who is known for her high on energy and sensuous performances, left no stone unturned in treating her fans with various chartbusters like Jumme Ki Raat, Oonchi Hai building, Heeriye to name a few.

Dabangg tour will see Jacqueline perform to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there.

The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.