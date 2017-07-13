She turned heads with her split and cartwheel in the 2014 film Kick, and now Jacqueline Fernandez is showing the world what else she can do! The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her performing pole dance and we cannot stop watching it on loop!

Jacqueline tagged a friend of hers, who is a professional pole dancer and captioned the video, “Burning the midnight oil with my @lanaroxy (spot miumiu)”.

While we assume that the actress is learning pole dance but Jacqueline’s moves in the video, suggest that she is an expert in pole dance and can even give professionals a run for money!

Check out the video right here:

Burning the midnight oil with my @lanaroxy (spot miumiu) 💖 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Isn’t it just awesome? We bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off her!

Why is Bollywood hottie Jacqueline learning pole dance? Is it for a film? Will the actress be seen in the avatar of a pole dancer in her next? The actress looks super hot in shorts while her toned legs and thighs are giving us some serious fitness goals!

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in action comedy film A Gentleman alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The story revolves around the mistaken identity of Sidharth’s Sundar, Susheel character Gaurav and Risky character Rishi. Jacqueline would be playing the role of Kavya a girl who loves thrill and risks.

Jacqueline is very excited about her action sequences in the film, which can be seen in the trailer. Talking about this, the actress shared, “I have guns in both my hands and I go shooting. It was pretty impressive and yes, I was doing that for the first time.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by Raj & D.K and is all set to release on 25th August, 2017.