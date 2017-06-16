Jacqueline Enters The Punjabi Gang Of Taapsee & Varun On The Sets Of Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently shooting for the most awaited sequel of 2017, Judwaa 2.

The movie will have this trio dancing on the most iconic numbers from back 90’s like Unchi Hai building and Tan tana tan and we are sure it will definitely be a treat to watch these three together on screen.

Apart from shooting for the film, they have been bonding on the sets. In an Instagram video uploaded by Taapsee last night, one can see that Taapsee how now taken it upon herself to teach Punjabi to Jacqueline. Jacqueline makes a strong attempt to get all the words right.

Have a look at the video you will definitely go all aww over it.

On public demand that’s her entry in our punjabi gang on #Judwaa2 sets! A very sporty student I must say! @jacquelinef143 A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

In the video, Jacqueline is seen eating a parantha and Taapsee is helping her learn Punjabi. The film is a sequel to Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s blockbuster film Judwaa. The film has been extensively shot in London.

The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film. Varun had recently shared a video which shows director David Dhawan cracking a bottle on Varun’s head.

David compliments Varun for being a good and naughty actor but later breaks the bottle on his head. After the cracking of the bottle on the head, the actor still looks unaffected and laughingly says, “This is the treatment I get on the sets of ‘Judwaa 2’.” Earlier, he had also released the first look of the film and his fans loved his double role.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to hit the big screen on September 29, 2017.