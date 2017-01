International actor and martial artist Jackie Chan arrived in Mumbai to promote his upcoming multi-lingual action adventure film Kung Fu Yoga.

Jackie Chan was seen along with Sonu Sood. The 62 year old actor will also promote his film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Check out the pictures right here:

Kung Fu Yoga also stars other Indian actors like Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur and is slated to release on 3rd February.