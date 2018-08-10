Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra & Parineeti Chopra Reunite For Ekta Kapoor’s Next

After Sidharth Malhotra recently confirmed that he is working on a project with Parineeti Chopra under Ekta Kapoor’s banner, sources has now further revealed details on the project. As informed by Sidharth earlier, the film will be based in Lucknow and is a love story based on the concept of groom kidnapping.

The film which was tentatively called Shotgun Shaadi has been finally titled Jabariya Jodi. A source close to leading daily DNA shared, “As it’s based on pakadwa vivaah, the makers felt that this was an apt name. In Bhojpuri, jabariya means zabardasti, so the title refers to a couple who is forced to get married. The two actors have also shot for the posters before leaving for Lucknow, so they should be out soon.”

It is also learnt that it was Sidharth who had suggested the title to the makers. “He came across this word during the readings and told the team about it. They liked it instantly,” the informer added. Moreover, the actor also played an instrumental role in ensuring that Ekta’s production house backed the movie. “Balaji will always be special because till date, my biggest film (Ek Villain, 2014) is with Ekta. That’s why the thought of calling her up about this script earlier this year was obvious. She’s good at presenting and marketing a film. We have had great energies which have worked for us in Ek Villain and we are going to amplify it further with this movie,” Sidharth told DNA.

The movie will reunite Sidharth and Parineeti who were last seen in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). “It’s an exciting film for both of us to come back together as a couple on screen. This movie has a mix of humour and good content,” Sidharth further said.