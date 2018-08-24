Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti Chopra Is All Set To Give A Twist To Her Accent!

Parineeti Chopra is lauded for her acting performances that saw her getting into the skin of the characters. For her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti has done a month long diction training with a language coach to get her Bhojpuri accent right.

Speaking about her prep, Parineeti said, “We actors are fortunate enough to live different characters on the screen. This time, I’m playing a character based out of Bihar and I needed to perfect the Bhojpuri accent. I have always liked to challenge myself on screen and I knew I had to ace the diction before filming. I had a fun time training with my coach to get my dialect right. When I am playing a character, I like diving deep into the small nuances.”

Jabariya Jodi sees Pari team up with his hit co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

The two had earlier successfully paired up in the much loved Hasee Toh Phasee. Their pairing in this Balaji Motion Pictures production has definitely gotten their fans excited.