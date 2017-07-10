The third song from Jab Harry met Sejal titled Safar is set to release today. The film has been winning hearts by adopting an unconventional and innovative strategy of mini trails. The songs Radha and Beech Beech Mein have turned out to be the current favourites of many.

Now, the makers are all set to release the third song Safar from the film. We learn that the song is penned by Irshad Kamil and voiced by Arijit Singh, and composed by Pritam.

Shah Rukh Khan who essays the role of Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry in Jab Harry met Sejal, took to Twitter to announce the song, replying to Deepika Padukone who just like us seems to be in love with ‘Beech Beech Mein‘.

The actor shared, “Sending u the next one released today. Hope u like that too. Safar.”

Jab Harry met Sejal‘ revolves around the story of a Punjabi guide Harry and a Gujarati girl Sejal. The two are on a journey to hunt the engagement ring of Sejal, which would, in turn, lead to their love story.

Trending :

The song Safar is expected to explore the journey of the two, which would unfold the various escapades the duo faces.

After the upbeat track Radha and party number ‘Beech Beech Mein’ Safar is expected to be a soulful track.

The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The team has changed the marketing grammar with their innovative strategies. Be it introducing mini trails, launching ‘Radha‘ amidst Sejals in Ahmedabad or club hopping to launch Beech Beech Mein, the team has astonished the audience with its moves.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.