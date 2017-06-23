Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani is upset with media, especially television producers, for showing a clip of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal without proper certification and permission.

In one of the ‘mini-trails’ of Imtiaz Ali movie, actress Anushka Sharma is seen handing over an ‘indemnity bond’ to Shah Rukh, saying there won’t be any legal ramifications if the couple ends up having an intercourse.

In an interview with News X, Nihalani expressed his resentment. He said: “Don’t interfere with our work asking why we did this or that. We are doing our work and you do your own work. We have not given a certificate to them, we have only given them a certificate for digital, but then they don’t require certification for the digital platform.”

“Media, who is showing their mini-trails, is wrong because any material from a film on television needs a certificate. Producers are not showing them, media is showing it.”

Three ‘mini trails’, of 30 seconds each, from the film, were released as an introduction to the world and personalities of Harry and Sejal on digital platforms. But the problem started when they found their way onto several TV channels.

Nihalani said: “It doesn’t matter where the trailer is from; but if you need to show it on television, one needs a certificate. That is the rule, everyone knows it. So, if television knows this, how come they are showing material without certification and permission?”

According to a source, the ‘mini-trails’ were always meant for digital consumption and never for the television audience.