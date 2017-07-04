Jab Harry met Sejal team went club hopping and got the audience groove to their tunes. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma along with Imtiaz Ali launched the second song of their film in the presence of fans.

Jab Harry met Sejal team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The team has changed the marketing grammar with their innovative strategies. In the most recent treat, Shah Rukh Anushka and Imtiaz Ali embarked on a club hopping spree in Mumbai to launch the song Beech Beech Mein which is shot in similar settings.

The first destination of the launch was a club in South Mumbai, after which the trio socialized at a club in Khar, celebrating the essence of the song. The song was showcased to a house full of fans. During the launch Shah Rukh and Anushka couldn’t help and burst out into a jig amidst the fans.

Beech Beech Mein from Jab Harry Met Sejal is a peppy, groovy club song that will leave you instantly hooked and hitting the dance floor.

Jab Harry met Sejal has been the talk of the town ever since it went on the floors. The flick revolves around a Punjabi guide and Gujarati girl. The mini trails released so far have got the audience hooked and wanting for more. The first song Radha received immense appreciation and love from the audience, ‘Beech Bech mein’ promises nothing less.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.