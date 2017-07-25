Love Song Of Jab Harry Met Sejal Hawayein To Be Out Soon!

Jab Harry met Sejal is already a musical blockbuster. The film is winning hearts even before its release with its music. The latest addition to the album, titled ‘Hawayein‘ is set to release soon.

The music album of Jab Harry met Sejal consists a varied range of music tracks that please each and everyone. Be it the upbeat and quirky Radha, groovy and foot tapping Beech beech mein, the Indianised Butterfly or the soulful Safar, the album is flourished with every taste. It would be interesting to witness the latest addition.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce the song. The actor shared, “LA done. Will miss babies. Hav 2 come back 2 bring the Love song of #JHMS to u all. Playing in my cans now…‘Hawayein’.”

Every song from the film has narrated a different angle of the story, it has got us hooked to the film. The announcement has got everyone curious to witness the new song, as it would unfold more details of the film.

The actor was recently spending some quality time in Los Angeles with his family, however, he is returning for the release of the song. The audience is all the more excited to witness the new song and is awaiting its release.

All the songs from the film are topping charts and are catchy enough to be playing in our heads all the time. The mini trails and the trailer have intrigued everyone like never before.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry met Sejal‘ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.