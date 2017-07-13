A brand new poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has released and the lead pair is seen in a desi avatar. Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s crackling chemistry can be witnessed for the third time with this film. The duo has earlier shared screen space in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. And now, they are all set to be back with Jab Harry met Sejal!

We have already been seeing the mini trails of the film which have left us hooked. In addition to establishing the characters Harry – who is seen as a loud Punjabi guy and Sejal – the strong-headed Gujarati girl, these mini trails further draw the audience into the story of the film.

A new song from the film titled Butterfly will be out soon and hence we see Anushka and SRK giving Punjabi feels!

Take a look at the poster here:

Shah Rukh and Anushka are seen sitting on a tractor and dressed in typical Punjabi attires and all set to hit the dance floor with Bhangra.

Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. The story deals with Harry and Sejal’s journey across Europe. While the search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better, Sejal experiences new found freedom, security and solace in Harry’s company. In between all these… there is love, life, lies, thrill, fantasy and the voice within.

The film has been shot in some amazing locations like Prague, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lisbon and Budapest. It is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4, 2017.