Why Jab Harry Met Sejal Is Imtiaz Ali’s Most Box Office Friendly Film?

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is still considered his most loved film from his all attempts of exploring the different shades of love. He is coming up with Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal which has not only been said his most fun and light hearted film but also his most box office friendly film – let’s analyze how.

Imtiaz made his debut with Socha Na Tha, which, back then was not accepted well by many. The movie tanked at the box office (3.50 crores) but over the years it has found its audience. Delving into a current issue of arranged marriages, Imtiaz in 2005 with his first film proved how his definition of love is typical.

He proved his potential with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met when he pulled the string of what Indian audience needs. A travelogue with romance and all the possible desi family masala executed so well! What else can a movie lover expect? Jab We Met was a hit (31 crores) at the box office which inspired Imtiaz to display his art of exploring love in his upcoming films.

His next Love Aaj Kal received a mixed response from critics mostly on a positive side. This film showed love in the most offbeat manner which Bollywood has ever attempted. The film collected 66.50 crores at the box office ending on a profitable note.

Rockstar, a dark and depressing tale of love, a shade that only Imtiaz Ali can pull off. If love is a book in Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali is the major contributor of it. A loser in life who aspires to become a rock star to win the love of his life – any director could’ve blatantly rejected if someone would have approached with this one liner story. Imtiaz Ali molded this and made it into an unforgettable film laced with A R Rahman’s monumental music. The film went on to collect 71 crores at the box office.

Trending :

A girl developing Stockholm Syndrome after being kidnapped which makes her realize the life which she was living since years was just an artificial bubble. This was the story Imtiaz chose to explain another shade of love in Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda’s Highway. The film was received very well by the critics but somehow it was not able to click with the audience. It fared averagely (27.25 crores) at the box office.

Tamasha – a film which connected to the core of many but a lot of them just did not understand why this film was made at first place. The film rightly lives to the quote of not being everyone’s cup of coffee. You will live with the movie or don’t like it at all. Ranbir Kapoor played the performance of his life as a guy who realizes the life he is living is not what he really wants. The film was average at the box office grossing 65.5 crores.

Imtiaz’s next is said to be on a different track which is not dark or grey, it’s pleasant and enjoyable. The music has been working well and having Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma in your cast list ensures why this could be Imtiaz Ali’s highest grossing film.

What do you think about the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.