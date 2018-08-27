Jaaved Jaaferi Tweets Unconfirmed News Of Salman Khan Donating 12 Crores; Clarifies Later!

The news of celebrities putting in best of their possible contributions to the flood affected Kerala have been all around the internet. While we had previously heard the news of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities making monetary contributions, actor Jaaved Jaaferi had heard of a similar news about Salman Khan but sharing it without confirmation didn’t really go well with him! Here’s what happened.

Actually, Jaaved Jaaferi took to twitter, sharing that he heard Dabbang Khan has made a contribution of 12 crores to Kerala Floods. He wrote, “Heard @BeingSalmanKhan donated Rs 12 crores for Kerala.. this man is something else. Kitnon ki duaein leke chal rahi hain isey. God Bless you bro. Love and #Respect.” While there has been no confirmation for the same, several twitter users blamed him for sharing the fake news referring to the fact that PMO had recently shared a list of celebrities who contributed to the floods and there has been no mention about Sallu Bhai.

Furthermore, Jaaved after numerous negative tweets ended up posting clarifications from his end and later deleted the tweet. In substitution he wrote, “I had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan‘s contribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration. Taking the tweet off till I can confirm it.”

I had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s bcontribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration.

Taking the tweet off till I can confirm it — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 26, 2018

“Correct a fool, and he will hate you.

Correct a wise man, and he will appreciate you.” (Anon) — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 26, 2018

We aren’t sure about Salman’s contribution but what we’ve learnt is what the consequences to fake news are!

Meanwhile, Jaaved Jaaferi on the work front, will be next seen in Lupt (September, 2018) and Total Dhamaal (December, 2018).