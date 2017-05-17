Jaanu Meri Jaan Refixed For Behen Hogi Teri

Rishi Rich and Juggy D, who have collaborated on a lot of music that were a part of the 90’s hits, are now joining hands to make music for Behen Hogi Teri starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan.

Rishi Rich, has been really excited and is taking his Bollywood music seriously. He will be refixing the 90’s hit song ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’ for ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ and Juggy D will be voicing the song along with Raftaar and Shivangi.

Rajkummar doesn’t really shake a leg on screen but he and Shruti will be seen dancing to the peppy tunes of ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’.

“I had a lot of fun working on Behen Hogi Teri. It was quite a challenge to refix Jaanu Meri Jaan because it is a classic and to make the song sound different and bring in that UK-American-Indian fusion flavor was a great experience. And Juggy, Raftaar and Shivangi are singing the track so we had a merry time.” said Rishi on working in Behen Hogi Teri.

Juggy D added to the same saying, “I’m very humbled and honored to be a part of this huge song which was originally created by the legends of Hindi music, Kishore ji, Rafi Ji, Usha Ji and Asha Ji. I hope everyone likes the new version by my brother Rishi Rich, Myself Shivangi and Raftaar.”

This midweek, we give you the weekend goals! #JaanuRefix is all set to make you roll. Out Today.#BehenHogiTeri pic.twitter.com/6rjFY2becs — Behen Hogi Teri (@BHTtheFilm) May 17, 2017

Producer Amul Vikas Mohan ecstatically stated, “My brother Anshul and Nitin who are also producers of the film were wondering if we could use a classic song and refix it for our film and they were fixated on ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’. Almost overnight we had to turn it around by bringing in Raftaar from Dubai, Juggy who was in London and getting Rishi on board to make this version of the song in 48 hours. Universal publications who gave us the rights of the song have been very gracious and helped smooth out the process for us and I just hope every likes our refix of Jaanu Meri Jaan for the taste and mindset for the 2017 audiences”.

Oddball Motion Pictures present Behen Hogi Teri is produced by Tony D’souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya, directed by Ajay K Pannalal. The movie starring Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati, Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet and others releases worldwide on June 2nd, 2017.