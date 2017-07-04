Iulia Vantur To Make Her Acting Debut With A Telugu Film?

Salman Khan’s rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur’s acting debut is a matter of much curiosity and speculation among his fans. While fans are eagerly waiting for the Romanian TV personality and singer to make her big Bollywood debut, we guess they’ll have to wait for longer. Iulia might begin her acting career with a South film, claim fresh reports.

Recently, Iulia was spotted with Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati’s uncle, veteran Telugu film star Venkatesh Daggubati. The two were spotted by shutterbugs while leaving a venue together in a car. Even though the duo did not pose for photos or answer any question, their meeting has fueled speculations about Iulia’s much-awaited acting debut.

Not just this, Venkatesh Daggubati was reportedly spotted on the sets of one of Salman Khan’s recent photo-shoots. The two had a brief meeting after exchanging greetings. It is needless to say that the Tubelight actor’s meeting with Venkatesh Daggubati has added fuel to the speculations whether Iulia will show her face in a South film before she makes her Bollywood debut.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are rumoured to be in a steady relationship for quite a while. While neither the Bollywood superstar nor the Romanian beauty has opened up about their relationship anywhere, but their continuous appearance at celebrity weddings and parties together drop major hints about their relationship status. Very recently, they were snapped while arriving at a special screening of Salman’s film Tubelight together!

Trending :

While Salman has been on and off relationships in the past, rumours are rife that Iulia might be the girl who will donne the bridal gown for Sallu! Iulia’s presence at Salman’s family gatherings and family vacations has fuelled such rumours even more.

Will Iulia Vantur make her acting debut with a Telugu film? Will Salman Khan tie the knot with his rumoured ladylove Iulia? Will Salman and Iulia be paired together in a Bollywood film? Well, only time will give the answers!