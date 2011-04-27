It's Raining Awards For Amrita Puri

Amrita Puri, who made debut as the shy and pretty Shefali in Aisha, is earning accolades for her role in the movie. Amrita starred as the village bumpkin who gets an extreme makeover by Sonam Kapoor in the movie.

Amrita won the “Best Breakthrough Performance” award at the Stardust awards and has been nominated for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” at the Zee Cine Awards and Star Screen Awards. For the 56th Filmfare Awards, she was nominated in 2 categories: best debut and best supporting actress.