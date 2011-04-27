It's Raining Awards For Amrita Puri

Amrita Puri, who made debut as the shy and pretty Shefali in Aisha, is earning accolades for her role in the movie. Amrita starred as the village bumpkin who gets an extreme makeover by Sonam Kapoor in the movie.
Amrita won the “Best Breakthrough Performance” award at the Stardust awards and has been nominated for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” at the Zee Cine Awards and Star Screen Awards. For the 56th Filmfare Awards, she was nominated in 2 categories: best debut and best supporting actress.
[…] After going through numerous auditions, she landed the pivotal role of Shefali Thakur in the 2010 film “Aisha.” Despite sharing the screen with established names like Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, Amrita was able to leave a positive impression in her first effort. For her brilliant performance in the movie, she won Stardust Award for Best Breakthrough Performance… […]