Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, who were married for 16 years, are now divorced.


Farhan, who officially announced their separation last year on social media, filed for divorce in October 2016 at the Bandra Family Court and waited for six months for the court order, said a source.

Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna divorced
Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna divorced

On Monday, they arrived at the court and their marriage ended legally with the ‘mutual’ divorce granted by the court.

The former couple has two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Adhuna has got their custody and Farhan will have full access to them.

They got married in 2000 after dating for two years.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here