“It’s Not A Major Role”: Aditi Rao Hydari On Padmavati

Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be seen as actor Ranveer Singhs wife in Padmavati, says she might be playing a small part in the upcoming period drama film, but she will leave some impact on viewers’ mind.

“It’s not a major role. When I signed on for Padmavati, I knew very well it was going to be a small part. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir presents all his women so well,” Aditi said.

“In Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela, Richa Chadha had a brief role, but she made an impact. I am sure I will leave some impact in Padmavati. No one who works with Sanjay sir comes away without benefiting from the association.

“I want to be happy in what I do. I don’t want to work with people who spread negative vibes,” she added.

Directed by Bhansali, Padmavati features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Aditi, who turned a year older on Saturday, says she “don’t socialise” much.

“I don’t party. I don’t have too many friends in the film industry. My family lives in Hyderabad. So, it (my birthday) does get lonely. My team is my family in Mumbai. I liked spending time on my birthday with them,” she said.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared how time has changed. Acting in the magnum opus Padmavati has transformed her creative mind.

She said: “Working in Padmavati was an exhausting experience. It takes quite a lot to work on a character for nine months constantly round the clock. Certain characters just don’t leave your system.”