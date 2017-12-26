“It’s Kind Of Interesting To Play The Same Character Again”: Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma, who has mostly appeared in comedy films like Fukrey and Dolly Ki Doli, says he doesn’t fear being typecast as an artiste.

“For any actor to be cast regularly in good and interesting films is a bigger task. Being typecast comes later. I don’t fear being typecast in comedy films as it is one of the most difficult genres and I love doing it,” Varun told IANS.

Varun became popular with his role of Chucha in his 2013 debut film Fukrey. He returned in the same avatar in the movie’s sequel Fukrey Returns.

“It’s kind of interesting to play the same character again and not many actors get a chance to play their debut role again. So, I feel very blessed and fortunate to get an opportunity to play it again.

Trending

“Comedy is something that I am never going to leave because it has given me acceptability and love from the people, but at the same time, I would love to explore different kinds of roles and genres. I will never stop making people smile,” he added.

He says in the coming year he will showcase his versatility as an actor by working in films of different genres.

“I have been getting lots of offers for the comedy genre with interesting scripts. There is liking for me, that’s why I am getting offers for the same (comedy roles). Comedy is something that I am never going to leave because it has given me acceptability and love from the people,” Varun told IANS.

“But I really wish I get a chance to explore myself and do different shades like drama or thriller as it really kicks me. When I was doing theatre, I used to be a part of serious plays. So, it has only been with ‘Fukrey’ that I got a chance to do something in comedy.

“Before Fukrey, no one thought I could do comedy or make people laugh. In 2018, you will see a lot of different shades and characters of me,” he added.