It’s party time for Priyanka Chopra ever since she has stepped in India. The actress arrived in Mumbai during the weekend and since then she is being spotted partying with her B-Town friends. After attending a few parties hosted by others, PeeCee has hosted a grand party herself and invited all her B-Town friends who she is meeting after a really long time.

Spotted at Priyanka Chopra’s grand bash last night were celebs like Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt and Sonali Bendre among others.

Check out some photographs of PeeCee’s star-studded party right here:

1 of 33

Director and producer Ritesh Sidhwani had hosted a lavish party in honour of the actress just a couple of days back. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra and Anaita Shroff Adjania were spotted at the do.

Priyanka took to Instagram to thank the hosts of the party and posted, “Good times with good people. Thank u @ritesh_sid and dolly for hosting such a lovely evening for me. Much love Partner! @ranveersingh @homster @nityamehra19 #karan @abheetgidwani”

After creating waves in the west with her television series Quantico, PeeCee is all set to make her big Hollywood debut with the movie Baywatch. The action-comedy film, directed by Seth Gordon is adapted from the American TV series of 1999 by the same name. The Pamela Anderson starrer television series had gained immense popularity during its time. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra as the antagonist Victoria Leeds. The movie also stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera among others. It is slated to release in May end.

As per reports, Bollywood’s desi girl is on a 10-day trip to India which includes vacation as well as work. Rumours have it that the 34-year-old actress is in talks with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pink fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for her upcoming Bollywood projects.