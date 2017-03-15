It’s fan time for Salman Khan in Austria!

Salman Khan is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next flick Tiger Zinda Hai, the second instalment in his super-hit Tiger franchise. However, no matter how busy he is, Sallu always takes out time for his fans! Austria too was not an exception, where Bhai was spotted clicking photos with his fans!

Salman’s photos with his fans have already started doing the rounds on social media. Take a look:

While Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was more of a spy film, its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai will be a political thriller, as suggest latest reports. The 2012 movie was directed by Salman’s close friend Kabir Khan, who is also the director of Salman’s another upcoming film Tubelight, which is slated to release on Eid this year. Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar will be directing Salman and Katrina for the much-awaited Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger Zinda Hai is crucial for Katrina Kaif’s career as both of her 2016 releases, Fitoor (alongside Aditya Roy Kapur) and Baar Baar Dekho (opposite Sidharth Malhotra) went on to become a box office debacle. Speculations are rife about whether a Salman Khan starrer film be able to make the actress taste success once again. Both Salman and Katrina’s fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the jodi, which has earlier featured in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Hello and Yuvvraaj among others.

Salman and Katrina Kaif are expected to start shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria from today. The weather in Austria is extremely cold right now.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media just a few days ago to share a snap of snow-clad mountains in the country, which he captioned as ‘power of nature’. The actors will be reportedly shooting for a song and some action sequences in their first spell in Austria after which, they will be moving to other locations in Europe.