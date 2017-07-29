It’s All Beard & Blood In Sanjay Dutt’s New Bhoomi Poster

After the teaser poster created a storm, today, on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, the makers of Bhoomi released the main poster and it has created even more curiosity about the film. The poster which has an intense looking Sanjay almost glaring with eyes full of anger and his hair and face covered with mud has got everyone talking about the film, which is directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh.

This is Sanjay Dutt’s first film after he came out of jail with his head held high. He gives a deadly stare and his perfectly shaped beard is covered with blood.

Director Omung Kumar says, “When the teaser poster came, I had said that people will want to know more & more and this poster is the testimony to Sanjay’s amazing way of transforming and portraying different characters & intensity.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “This poster is just a slice of the magic of Sanjay Dutt and the intensity of his role in Bhoomi.”

Producer Sandeep Singh adds, “Bhoomi is vintage Baba. I think his fans have been waiting too long for him and I am quite confident that they won’t be disappointed.”

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi & Gangster 3, Torbaaz, and Malang. Bhoomi is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. However, the makers of Secret Superstar have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.

