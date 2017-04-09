Its a wrap for team Mubarakan!

The shooting for Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Mubarakan has finally come to an end.

Mubarakan had a 50 day massive shoot schedule in London which been completed.

Mubarakan starring Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is their first film together and has created quite a buzz amongst cine goers.

Happy memories of the shoot have been flooded by the cast on social media.

Anil Kapoor shared the news of its wrap up in London. The talented actor took to social media to announce the film has completed its shoot.

An emotional Anil shared a picture on twitter and wrote:

It’s a wrap! Saying goodbye to the #Mubarakan family & this gorgeous city is like saying goodbye to family & home.. #28July #Mubarakan – at Heathrow Airport

Recently the entire team had a ball of a time at the pre-wrap party in London.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh. While Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film.

Arjun and Anil play the roles of nephew and uncle respectively, true to their real life relationship.

Apart from them, the film also stars Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz. Mubarakan will see Athiya in the role of a simple Punjabi girl.

The film is one of the most awaited family films of 2017.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios and is all set to release on July 28, 2017.