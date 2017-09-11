Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing a UP guy for the first time, but the actor faced no difficulties playing the part correctly, thanks to his roots.

Farhan Akhtar is a multi talented star who has amazed the audience with not only his acting but his direction as well. The Bollywood star who started with 2001 blockbuster Dil Chahta Hai‘ has been an active contributor to the Indian cinema with his notable work as an actor and filmmaker over the years.

The multi talented surprised the audience with his acting talent as he made his debut with Rock On!!. After which there was no looking back for the actor. Farhan Akhtar stunned the audience with his power packed performances in Bhag Milkha Bhag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do amongst others.

Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Ranjit Tiwari’s intense drama film Lucknow Central. The actor will portray the role of a UP guy for the first time. However, it wasn’t difficult stepping into the character as the actor hails from UP.

Talking about the same, Farhan Akhtar shared, “I would like to say it was easier for me to play this character compared to the Milkha character because my father is from Lucknow. In the house when we converse it’s mostly in Urdu so the dialect is somewhat different in Moradabad but the basic language is the same. So I was very comfortable to speak the way Kishen Mohan Girhotra. Milkha was challenging for me because he hails from Punjab. So I had to follow the Punjabi dialect and I’m not even remotely related to Punjabi, so that was way more challenging. That is because in the house we normally talk in Hindi, Urdu so that made it easier for me to get into the skin of this character.”