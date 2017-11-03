“It Was Challenging, Gratifying & A Vehicle For Personal Growth”: Tabu

Tabu has thanked her supporters for calling Golmaal Again the best installment of the franchise because of her presence. She says she wants to take a break now.

Asked about what is the next thing that she wants to try, Tabu told IANS in a recorded response: “I want to try taking a break.”

Reliance Entertainment-backed Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the franchise. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu.

The film released worldwide on October 20 and has minted 179.70 crores till now.

Talking about the film, the actress, who is the brand ambassador of Vaseline, said: “I just want to thank my supporters who have thought that Golmaal 4 was the best of the series just because I was in it.”

Starting her career in 1980 with Bazaar with a small part, Tabu shared screen space with the iconic Dev Anand in Hum Naujawan. She also acted in films like Vijaypath, Maachis, Kalapani, Border, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, The Namesake, Life of Pi, Haider and Fitoor. The actress has bagged six National Awards and received the Padma Shri in 2011.

Looking back at her journey, she said: “It was challenging, gratifying and a vehicle for personal growth.”

Tabu, who took part in a session to talk about her beauty secrets along with dermatologist Aparna Santhanam in Mumbai on Wednesday, says she is happy to be associated with the brand as they impart a social message too.

She also revealed her beauty hack, which is to wash her face with a mild soap.