“It Is Good That People Are Taking The Digital Reach Seriously”: Anees Bazmee

Celebrated Bollywood film director Anees Bazmee, who is planning to produce films, says as a producer he wants to support movies with good content.

Bazmee is set to collaborate with actress-producer Chitrangada Singh for their upcoming untitled project.

Asked what made him don the hat of a producer, Bazmee told IANS, “By the grace of God, I already have a successful career as a film director and writer. So, when I decided to produce a film that I have written, it did not come from the idea of making more money but doing different films and experimenting more. As a producer, I want to support content-driven films.”

“I have seen how story writers have faced difficulties to get a film made. I want to support those young film directors as well,” he added.

On collaborating with Chitrangada, Bazmee said, “I wrote the story and shared it with her. She liked the story so much that she decided to produce the film. Talking about casting, no, I have not finalised anything. And I didn’t keep Chitrangada in mind while writing it. But things are too premature to talk about it.”

His multi-starrer film Mubarakan, which performed well at the box office, will premiere on television on Saturday.

Considering the fact that the reach of a film has been extended from theatres to satellite and digital platform, Bazmee is thankful for his films that managed to create an impact on all the mediums.

He said, “It is good that people are taking the digital reach seriously. Whether it is No Entry, Singh is Kinng or any other film of mine, some of them are among the most watched films on TV.”

“Hopefully, my film Mubarakan will also come under the same category. For me, the success of a film does not depend just on the box office number but its impact on people’s mind too. If a family entertainer is watched several times on TV, for me, that is success too.”

Mubarakan will be aired on Sony Max on Saturday.