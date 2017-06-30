It Happened One Night: Sidharth Malhotra’s Look In Ittefaq Remake Is Out

The first look of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film, It Happened One Night, is out. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to reveal this intriguing poster. According to the past reports, movie lovers already knew that Sidharth and Sonakshi have been shooting for their upcoming movie ‘Ittefaq’, but the movie’s title has now been changed it seems! We aren’t sure though!

This will be the first time when Sonakshi and Sidharth will be sharing the screen. The movie is a modern adaptation of the Yash Chopra’s murder mystery ‘Ittefaq’. It starred Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Sujit Kumar in lead roles. The movie was released in 1969.

SRK will be producing the movie under Red Chillies Entertainment, in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Sidharth Malhotra is seen with handcuffs on the poster. We are waiting to see what’s coming next?

Take a look at the poster here:

In a conversation with DNA, Shah Rukh Khan also cleared the rumours about him having a special song in the movie, and said, “Not at all. I don’t have any song in Ittefaq. If I start having songs in every film I produce, I’ll only be doing songs then. We are planning to produce nine films in the next two years. So, then I would have to do nine-10 songs (laughs). So no, there’s no song like that.”

He also spoke about the movie’s release, “The film is over. We should be out with the marketing in a few days. Karan is sitting with the team and planning it now.”

It Happened One Night will be helmed by Abhay Chopra, the grandson of B.R Chopra and is slated to release on November 3rd.