After impressing everyone with their debut film Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to return onscreen for a second time after 5 years! Director Dibakar Banerjee will direct Arjun and Parineeti in the film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

With a quirky title and a winsome leading pair, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar arouses interest. The film is a story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different Indias. This story could happen to any of us in contemporary India. But it happens to Sandeep and Pinky. Two unlikely protagonists in one film are unimaginable. They are united in one thing only— their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

Talking about the project, director Dibakar Banerjee said, “This feels like my first film, again. I’ve had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can’t stand each other but can’t survive without each other.”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will present Arjun and Parineeti’s sizzling chemistry in a dramatic thriller. Arjun Kapoor said, “It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co-actor. Dibakar Banerjee is a name synonymous with being the torchbearer of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can’t wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon.”

Parineeti Chopra added, “After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day! His films are so different and always make an impact. I am soo ready to bite my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense!”

Before this, Yash Raj Films and Dibakar Banerjee have collaborated on the Cannes award-winning Titli and the critically acclaimed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!