Ishaan Khatter Wins Best Actor Award For Beyond The Clouds; Karan & Alia Congratulates Him

Ishaan Khatter was named the Best Actor for his debut film Beyond The Clouds at the International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey. The actor dedicated the accolade to his mother and actress Neelima Azeem and Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

“This is an absolute honour. My mother is here in the audience — Everything I earn from my work will always, first and foremost, be dedicated to you. Thank you for giving me the gift of life and art. Firstly (for this piece of work) the award goes out to Majid Majidi – the masterful, wonderful, absolute legend of a man.. who trusted me and gave me this film as my first leading performance,” Ishaan said after receiving the award.

“Thank you sir and I will forever be indebted to you for that. I have to thank the cast and crew of this movie, we did this together. Malavika Mohanan — you and I will always share this experience. And thank you to Shareen, our producer. Thank you all,” he added.

Majidi’s maiden India set project Beyond The Clouds, which celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop, was screened at the International Bosphorus Film Festival in Istanbul, and was competing as part of the International Feature Film Category, read a statement. The film won Hassan Hassandoost the Best Editing award.

Ishaan was present at the festival in support of his film along with Majidi, Malavika, producers Shareen Mantri Kedia (from Namah Pictures) and Vibha Chopra from (Zee Studios International) along with Neelima.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing Ishaan’s next film Dhadak, also congratulated the whole team, and tweeted: “Huge congratulations to Ishaan on his very first Best Actor award! So proud of you!!! And many more to come.”

Huge congratulations to ISHAAN on his very first Best Actor award! #BoğaziciFilmFestivali ….so proud of you!!! And many more to come….. pic.twitter.com/L45JbsMIDu — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 27, 2017

Later, Alia Bhatt also congratulated the star on Twitter.

Wow this is huge! Yayyyyy 🙌💪 https://t.co/567W5LAWvJ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 27, 2017

Beyond The Clouds had its Indian premiere as it was the opening movie of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 20.

Produced by Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, Beyond The Clouds narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent time.

The film explores serious issues like separation, but Majidi has not narrated a depressing tale, but with a ray of hope.

Beyond The Clouds is scheduled early 2018. The music of the film is given by award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Anil Mehta and Hindi dialogues have been penned by Vishal Bhardwaj.