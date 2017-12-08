Is Wedding Surely On The Cards? Anushka Sharma And Her Family Fly To Italy With A Pandit

Undoubtedly, cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples today. All the fans lovingly call them Virushka!

Off late, several rumours are rife that both Virat and Anushka are soon going to tie a knot on December 12, 2017, in Italy. Though, the spokesperson of Anushka denied all the rumours and put the speculations to rest.

But it seems this is getting more exciting! Today, early morning, the PK actress along with her family and a family pandit were spotted at the Mumbai airport. If reports are to be believed they are all set to tie a knot and all the other events will start from December 9. The duo has been dating for quite a time but both of them have chosen to remain silent.

If you guys remember, last year Virat and Anushka were in Uttarakhand and spent the New Year’s Eve together. It was being speculated that both of them got engaged in a private ceremony. A picture of the couple was clicked along with the family pandit during that time. Interestingly, the same pandit was seen boarding the flight today with the Sharma family. So is it a co-incidence or wedding bells are around the corner?

Earlier, even Virat Kohli too applied for leaves in December for ‘personal reasons’. Ahem! We had also informed you before that Virat’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma too has applied for leave in December. All these things are adding fuel to the on-going conjectures.

Well, if Anushka and Virat tie a knot, it will be great news for all the Virushka fans!