Is This The Title Of Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next? We Can’t Wait Already!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to come back together after Saawariya. In the past, this duo has given us some amazing films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi.

Recently, during the interviews of Race 3, Salman Khan confirmed that he will be soon working with Bhansali and he’s waiting for the narration.

Well, all the fans got excited as soon this news started pouring in. Now, there is new development to this project. There are some reports floating around the title of the film. According to Hindustan Times’ sources, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production has recently registered the title Inshallah with Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA).

A source revealed, “Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali’s working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat.”

A trade source further also added that if things work in favour, then the duo might release the film on Eid 2020.

On the work front, Salman is currently on the Dabangg tour and he will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. The film is slated to release on Eid 2019.

What do you think about the title Inshallah? Do let us know in the comments section below.