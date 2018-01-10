Is Sonam Kapoor Shopping For Her Wedding Jewellery In Kolkata?

As earlier promised, we are back with updates on fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s marriage to Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. Earlier we had heard rumours of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja getting hitched in Jodhpur, this April. Putting a stamp on these rumours, Sonam was reportedly spotted at Raj Mahtani’s jewellery store in Kolkata. According to a report in Indian Express, she was accompanied by her would be mother-in-law, Anand’s mother.

Raj Mahtani’s jewellery store is the one-stop destination for brides who want to buy outfits and matching jewellery and also provide Manish Malhotra and Anamika Khanna creations in their store.

When asked about the marriage rumours, Sonam told Pinkvilla, “In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life. Veere Di Wedding will release in May and then before that I have Padman and then Dutt too, where do I have time for anything else? I will soon begin shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next in February, March.”

Sonam has never been vocal about her personal life nor has she openly accepted her relationship to Anand. But numerous times they have been spotted together and the comfort they share does not hint at them only being friends. They were on a vacation to the city of love – Paris, where they brought in New Year together.

Trending

On the professional front, Sonam is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Padman and will be next seen in Veer Di Wedding.