Is Shweta Tripathi Joining The Cast Of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika?

Actress Shweta Tripathi is popularly known for portraying unconventional roles. She is considered to be one of the finest actresses in the Indie cinema. After winning many hearts, the actress might join the team of Manikarnika.

The movie is based on the story of Rani Laxmi Bai which will be essayed by actress Kangana Ranaut.

If reports are to be believed, the Masaan actress might join the bandwagon and will start shooting for her role. It is being said that Shweta has been approached for the role of Kashi Bai in the film. A source reveals, “Shweta is all excited to play the part of Kashi Bai in one of the most anticipated film Manikarnika, very soon she will join the cast of the film and will begin formal training of it.” There is no official confirmation from the actress yet. But we just hope that Shweta joins the cast soon!

Shweta made her debut with Masaan in 2015 and then she was seen in Haramkhor. Recently in an interview to IANS, she expressed her wish to be a part of commercial films. She said, “I would love to do a commercial film. But my hero is the script. That has to woe me.” Shweta will also be seen in a film titled “Zoo”, completely shot on a phone. It had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

Further, she also opened up about working in web series. She was asked if she loves working in films or web series, Shweta said, “Films are my first love. But new platforms like Amazon give us the power to reach out to people across the globe. And that really makes me happy. I want across the world to see my work.”