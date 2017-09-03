Is She Varun Dhawan’s Mysterious October Girl? Read On To Know More

With him being the most preferred choice of not just the film makers, but also of the brand managers, the Gen-Next superstar Varun Dhawan is definitely the flavour of the season. While everyone including him is eagerly excited about the release of Judwaa 2, there is one more film which the star is excited about.

And the film is the ace film maker Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming project called October. Even though Varun Dhawan or Shoojit Sircar have refrained from speaking anything (read ‘revealing details’) about the film, the fact remains that all the eyes are now being trained on the lucky girl who will be playing the film’s heroine. While there have had been speculations about the film’s heroine ranging from Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor to even Kareena Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan, yesterday, put all the rumours to rest by posting the adjoining photograph of him along with a mysterious girl. He captioned the photograph as “She is the #October girl I was looking for #soojitsircar #ronnielahari.” Even though the said photograph barely qualified as a glimpse of the mysterious heroine, there have been practically no revelations about her. The photograph had Varun Dhawan sporting a denim shirt, while the ‘October’ girl was hiding her face behind Varun Dhawan.

A few trade pundits, apparently, have already unravelled the mystery surrounding the October’s leading lady. They claim that the girl is none other than the young spunky model Banita Sandhu, who had earlier done advertising campaigns for brands like Vodafone, Doublemint and many others. Buzz is that, Banita Sandhu is an NRI living in London and has been in showbiz ever since she was barely 10 years old.

Trending :

Bhumi Pednekar Says Sex Is Also An Important Part Of Happy Marriage

Trending Link

Speaking of Judwaa 2, the film marks Varun Dhawan’s first ever attempt in playing a double role. His co-stars in the film include Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.