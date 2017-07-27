The Maharashtra government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that they have no objection in sending actor Sanjay Dutt back to jail if rules were flouted in granting him parole or furlough.

According to the reports, Dutt will be sent to the jail if he was allowed parole for his VIP status.The High Court asked the government to submit a fresh affidavit within two weeks, explaining the criteria of good behavior applied to Sanjay Dutt for releasing him eight months before his sentence in the 1993 serial blast case.

Apparently, Sanjay Dutt was released from jail in February last year. He was released 8 months before the scheduled date for good behavior. However, the actor was allowed several times to leave the jail on multiple occasions, adding up to more than 100 free days, which raised concerns and criticism of whether he was being given VIP treatment.

A judge at the Bombay High Court asked, “How did the authorities assess that Dutt’s conduct was good? When did they get the time to make such assessment when he was out on parole half the time?”

The government’s report was submitted in response to a public interest litigation filed by Pune resident Pradeep Bhalekar, questioning the regular paroles and furloughs granted to Dutt when he was serving his sentence.

Dutt was sentenced to six-year rigorous imprisonment by the TADA court in Mumbai under the Arms Act and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. During his imprisonment, the 56-year-old actor was granted parole of 90 days in December 2013 and later again for 30 days.

