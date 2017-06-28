Is Salman Khan Planning To Work With Kabir Khan Again After Tubelight?

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan recently worked on their third film together, Tubelight and it looks like it may not have hit the bull’s eye. After their successful collaborations together such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this one has met with mellow responses and may become a milestone at the box office.

There has been buzz that Tubelight being a un-Salman film, lost out on the audiences. Of course, a lot has also been said before about Kabir and Salman’s fall out whilst working on this one. Apparently, that is one of the reasons why the director is not working on the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger.

Although in spite of all the rumors, we hear Kabir has approached Salman for his next film which is once again not a regular Salman film. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the film may have Salman play a senior citizen. The director jokingly asked Salman about this project during an Eid get-together.

Trending :

If Salman gives a nod to this film, he will have to use prosthetics to look old. Looks like Bhai is in the mood to experiment and wants to push the boundaries as an actor.

As far as Tubelight is concerned, the film is yet to make it to the 100 crore club, an unlikely thing for a Salman film to not achieve in the first three days itself.

Salman will be next seen in the much-talked about Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif. The film is being helmed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to release over Christmas this year. Hopefully, the action film will perform much better than Tubelight and compete with Bhai’s last film Sultan.