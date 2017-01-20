Is Salman Khan Boycotting Bigg Boss Finale Due To Om Swami’s Presence?

After being ousted from the Bigg Boss house, Om Swami has been making atrocious claims about host Salman Khan. He recently admitted to a news channel of slapping Salman after the latter threw cigarette smoke on his face.

While Salman has not reacted in anyway to the above mentioned allegations, looks like there’s a bigger problem ahead.

Reports suggest that Salman has given a strict warning to the makers to not have Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga on finale night.

If either of them attends the finale, Salman will be boycotting the show’s concluding episode.

On the other hand, speculations are rife that Om Swami has suggested that he will carry out violent protests outside the Bigg Boss 10 set if not made a part of the finale.