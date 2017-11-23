Is Richa Chadha Inspired From Sridevi & Madhuri Dixit?

Comedy is a genre that comparatively fewer actresses in Bollywood have attempted and were able to master. It is a genre that has managed to break stereotypes. For instance, Amitabh Bachchan was known as the ‘Angry Young Man’ till he aced comedy in Amar Akbar Anthony.

Richa Chadha is known for her serious portrayals in films such as Masaan but arguably is best remembered for her performance in a quirky comic role as Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey. Even though her onscreen persona is often tough, she has great comic timing. She seeks inspiration in her work from two iconic actresses, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. Shekhar Kapoor recently said that his most memorable shooting experience was when Sridevi imitated Charlie Chaplin, in the film Mr.India.

Their proven skills in comedy once ruled the Bollywood. Films like Chalbaaz, Mr. India, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Jamai Raja, Khel amongst many other comedy hit films of the time.

In other words, it wouldn’t be wrong saying Richa draws inspiration from these senior actresses who have the capability to bring a smile to the audience face with her quirky comedy style onscreen. Richa’s next Fukrey Returns is soon to hit the theatres where she will reprise the character of Bholi Punjaban. In fact, the straightforward actress has a new-found love for comedy and made her TV debut with a comedy reality talent hunt, ‘The Queens of Comedy’ that aired last month on TLC.

Speaking of which Richa said, “I like performance that finds humour in otherwise dark situations. Fukrey is an out and out comedy, and I had a blast playing this OTT vamp. I feel actresses in the past brought to life more dimensions, even to mundane characters and scripts. Sridevi was at once sensual and hilarious in Mr. India. Madhuri Ma’am was empowered but and an excellent mimic. Now I feel, at best, without meaning to, people often look like poor parody’s of the work of past greats.”