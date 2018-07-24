Priyanka Chopra is all out spending time with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. We had recently seen Nick travelling to India and meeting PC’s mom as well as her friends. This time, we’re totally shocked but enthusiastic to see that big solitaire on her right hand, despite her continuous attempt to hide it from the paparazzi. She definitely couldn’t get away with it though!

Priyanka was caught wearing a diamond on the ring finger at the Mumbai Airport. We don’t know if that was an indirect message to her fans as she intentionally tried to hide the ring by placing her hand inside the pocket but also, is that supposed to mean that our Bollywood diva is finally engaged to beau Nick Jonas? We don’t know if that’s true but PeeCee’s appearance has totally fueled engagement rumours!

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was seen celebrating her birthday with Nick and his brother Joe Jonas, along with fiancé Sophie Turner in London. She also went on a double date with them. Meanwhile, Nick had also shared a photo of Priyanka, brother Joe and Sophie Turner and himself. He captioned it, “Blocking the haters out like…”

Although the pictures of Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas are creating a buzz on the internet, there is no confirmation from the rumoured couple.