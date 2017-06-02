Prabhas, who was last seen in Bahubali: The Conclusion is basking in the pan-India glory of his blockbuster hit.

The actor expressed his excitement in an interview and told Deccan Chronicle saying, “It is always difficult to move on from something that you have been associated with for this long. In these five years, ‘Baahubali’ has not been a part of my life, it has been my life. I have been more of Baahubali than my own self in these years.”

He added, “So, withdrawal symptoms are natural but what’s overpowering right now is all the love that people across the nation are showering on me.”

The movie, whose second part released on April 28, continues its run in theaters with collections of Rs 1,600 plus crore. The Hindi version alone earned Rs 500 crore. Its impending China release is expected to help it cross the Rs 2,000 crore figure at the box office.

Prabhas, who has become something of a rage with his portrayal of the heroic character ain Baahubali says he always knew that doing this film would be “a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Reports suggest that Prabhas has already begun prepping up for his Bollywood debut with Rajamouli and Karan Johar, who distributed the Hindi version of the film. But Prabhas isn’t giving anything away right now.

“There is no immediate plan but it will be quite interesting. Working with Rajamouli and Karan is home ground for me now having worked with them for such a long time. But I think ‘Baahubali‘ has paved the way for pan-Indian films.”

Though ‘Baahubali’ continues to make waves at the box office, Prabhas has already moved on to his next project — ‘Saaho‘, which will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.