Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actress is seen busy promoting her movie along with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Apart from this, the Kill Dil actress is also making news for her dating rumors with one of Karan Johar’s assistant directors, Charit Desai.

According to reports after a failed relationship with Maneesh Sharma, Parineeti had finally found love in Charit Desai. Charit and Pari bonded during the Dream Team Tour last year and instantly hit it off. Charit was shooting for the behind-the-scenes video of the tour.

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer in it. The film is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam and Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium.

On work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. The 28-year old actress will also feature in the 4th installment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari.

The movie is going to hit the screens during Diwali this year. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2 (2.0) and Secret Superstar. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles, Aamir will just be playing a cameo