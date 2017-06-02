After Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan might star in director Omung Kumar’s another biopic. The actress is currently busy with getting back in shape for her next film Veerey Di Wedding opposite Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor.

Omung Kumar has previously made Mary Kom and Sarbjit. While Veere Di Wedding goes on floors soon, Kareena has been listening to scripts and Omung has reached out to the actress. A source told DNA, “Omung has wanted to work with Kareena for quite some time and he has finally found the right script for her. It’s a biopic and the actress and filmmaker will soon sit for a round of narrations. Then Bebo will take a call on the film.”

If the actress signs the film, then it will be Bebo’s first biopic. We wait for an official confirmation by the makers of the film on the same.

On the other hand, Omung Kumar has just wrapped Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. The film’s shoot has been completed after the extensive work of two-and-a-half months. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen portraying the character of Sanjay’s on-screen daughter, whereas Shekhar Suman will be seen as Sanjay Dutt’s on-screen friend. The film will hit theaters on 22nd September 2017.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Ki & Ka opposite Arjun Kapoor. Sadly, the R Balki film tanked at the box office. After the release of the film, the actress was blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and the little one has been taking the internet by storm. Bebo’s fans have been waiting to see her back on the silver screen. We hope she signs the film soon!