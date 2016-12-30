Is Kajol Playing A Villain In Dhanush’s VIP 2?

Kajol is all set to return to Tamil cinema after 20 years. The actress recently confirmed to be starring in Soundarya’s Rajinikanth’s directorial VIP 2. The film stars Dhanush in the lead role who was also seen in the prequel of the film.

According to reports, Kajol may be seen in a negative role in the film.

VIP 2 will be released in Tamil and Telugu and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

In her recent Bollywood comeback, Dilwale, she was seen in a grey shade role but it was only for a portion of the story. Her last film as a full fledged villain was 1997’s Gupt.