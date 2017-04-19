Is Jim Sarbh the new style icon of Bollywood?

Jim Sarbh, who made his Bollywood debut by essaying the role of a terrorist in national award winning film, Neerja is winning hearts with his style statement! In his upcoming film, Raabta where he is playing the negative character again, Jim is looking stylish and suave.

Jim has got appreciation from all quarters for this avatar. He is seen wearing trench coats, semi-casual jackets and accessories in the film. He is looking absolutely dashing! We wonder if his Neerja co-star and Bollywood’s style diva Sonam Kapoor gave him a tip or two!

Check out Jim’s looks from Neerja and Raabta here:

Not just his looks in the film, Jim’s outfits grabbed eyeballs at Raabta’s trailer launch too! While waiting for Raabta’s villain to arrive on the stage, we were greeted by a handsome chef instead! The actor surprised everyone by sporting an unusual outfit— a white chef styled shirt! It is needless to say that Jim just nailed the look and was looking absolutely stunning! He paired the shirt with distressed jeans and a pair of sneakers.

Check out Jim’s look at Raabta’s trailer launch here:

Raabta stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Kriti will be seen playing two characters named Saira and Saiba in the film which revolves around reincarnation. Talking about her role in the film, the actress said, “It’s very interesting as I can relate to Saira so closely since she is a girl from the present time, I also enjoyed essaying Saiba’s character, which is from a historic era.”

Check out the official trailer of Raabta here:

Bollywood’s leggy lass Deepika Padukone, who is a favourite with the film’s director will be seen in the video of the title track. Helmed by debutant director Dinesh Vijan and produced by him along with Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar, Raabta is releasing on 9th June.