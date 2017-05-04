Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and ex-flame Katrina Kaif has been in the news for quite some time. The film generated curiosity amongst fans for it brought together the hit lead pair of Ranbir and Katrina, of whom the audience doesn’t seem to have enough. Not just this, the coming together of the much loved and successful actor-director jodi Ranbir and Anurag Basu after Barfi, also set hopes high.

Add to this, the film’s poster and the trailer looked fun and promised to take the viewers on a joyride. While the film is touted to be a kiddie film, it is not just that target audience that is excited to watch the film. However, the continuous delay in the release of Jagga Jasoos has somewhere affected the interest around the film. While the film now has a July 14, 2017, release date, no one will be surprised if it is pushed further.

Of course, as fans, most of you will be disheartened and disappointed once again. It is only obvious that as the film’s lead star and producer, Ranbir Kapoor is also going through the same emotions right now. Rumour has it that Ranbir is getting worked up due to the delay in the film which is being caused due to director Basu.

It is a known fact that the star is skin deep into shooting for the much awaited and ambitious the Dutt Biopic based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film is 70 per cent complete and the remaining 30 percent of the shoot is crucial. Ranbir is required to devote his maximum time for this one and hence making time for Jagga Jasoos, which should have ideally been completed and released by now, has him restless.

Talking exclusively to KoiMoi, a source revealed, “Ranbir shares a great relationship with Anurag Basu and hence when he decided to bankroll the first film under his production house, he chose Jagga Jasoos. However, he is not happy with the delay in the film’s release. He knows how it is affecting audiences’ interest levels and creating preconceived notions about the project which is not good news for the film. He is worried as a producer and he has also voiced his concern with Basu.”

The source further disclosed that the actor-producer and the director couldn’t find themselves on the same page over a few creative decisions around the film which further delayed the project. Now, after this experience, we wonder if Ranbir will join forces with Basu again. Jagga Jasoos is an important film for Ranbir not just as a producer but also as an actor. The fact that it releases before the Dutt biopic hits screens is an important one since its fate will affect brand Ranbir Kapoor at the box office.

Interestingly, Anurag Basu just recently posted a picture on Instagram where he himself kind of trolled the amount of time it has taken to complete Jagga Jasoos. Will the project finally see the light of day on July 14? Let’s wait and watch!