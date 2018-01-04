Is It His Wedding Ring That Virat Is Flaunting On His Neck Even During Practice Sessions?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot with long-time beau and Indian Captain Virat Kohli in a private wedding in Italy on December 11. After a short and sweet honeymoon in Europe, the couple came back to India and hosted a couple of lavish wedding receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai.

After getting done with the wedding affairs they took a flight to South Africa where Team India is scheduled to play 3 Test matches, 6 ODI and 3 T20Is.

Virat and Anushka keep us updated about their whereabouts through their Instagram pictures and it surely is a delight seeing the lovebirds having the time of their lives. We all know Virat for the hard working man he is, but something very interesting was noticed while he was practising in the net while gearing up for the test series.

A picture has surfaced from a fan account of Virat on Instagram where he was spotted wearing a wedding ring on his neck with a chain attached to it. The picture saw Kohli posing with a fan and the image was captioned as, “HUSBAND GOALS? Virat wears his wedding ring on his neck with a chain whenever out for a practice session. The husband Virat Kohli is inevitably Goals.. #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma #HNY2018.”

This picture is doing rounds of social media and has garnered a lot of attention from Virushka fans.

Anushka is currently in Cape Town with her hubby Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Aesha and their daughter.