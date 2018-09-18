Is Bharat Actress Nora Fatehi Gearing Up For An International Collaboration?

Nora Fatehi has been on a roll with some amazing dance numbers and being roped in for Bharat, the Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar magnum opus that stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

The actress has been receiving rave reviews for her dance number in the horror comedy Stree and her song Dilbar continues to rock charts worldwide.

Adding to her incredible line up of work, an apparent international collaboration is soon on the cards for Nora. Nora was recently spotted receiving the internationally acclaimed Arabic band, ‘Fnaire’ in India who are on their maiden India visit. The band has won awards across the world for their Arabic fusion and hip hop style of performance. They are also extremely well known music producers who have launched some of the best Arabic singers worldwide.

We hear that a collaboration between these two is on the cards and the band is currently in India to record something very exciting with Nora and they’re sketching out the details of a massive video which will be released internationally. A source close to the actress said, “Nora has always been an admirer of Fnaire’s music. A collaboration is definitely on the cards as Fnaire are very well aware of how popular Nora is in Morocco and India, and this very popularity can help expand their market across the Indian subcontinent as well!”

We wonder what bringing different cultures will entail and are definitely eager to find out!