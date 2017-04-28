Baahubali 2 has finally hit the theaters today and the response already looks massive. What’s impressive is that the film has already taken a big start with most morning shows going full. Interestingly, the response has been great for not just Hindi but all versions.

Being titled, Baahubali: The Conclusion, all the viewers have been slightly confused about whether the film will surely be the last in the franchise. Although when asked about the possibility of a third part, actress Tamannah who stars in the film as Avanthika denied it.

She said, “People have been asking (SS) Rajamouli Sir and I also was curious. So, I will just tell you what he told me. He mentioned that the franchise of Baahubali will continue with comics, VR and other stuff. Now there are so many other platforms where you can continue a film like this. So that will happen. But the world of Baahubali and the other characters will culminate in the second part.”

“As a film, Baahubali will come to an end with The Conclusion.”

Of course, with the unprecedented response, the franchise is receiving we wonder if Rajamouli may change his mind. Since the film does not have an open ending, it seems the makers may think about coming up with a prequel or a spin off instead.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. It is all set to take box office by storm soon.

The film has opened to around 95% occupancy across the country in the morning shows itself. It’s insane, crazy and HUGE! Till yesterday, Baahubali 2, the film had already raked in Rs 19 crores in US only from advance bookings.

Looks like it is set to break all records this time but we may have to wait some more on any news for a sequel or prequel!