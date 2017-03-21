Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is riding high on the success of her latest romantic comedy flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania, was spotted at Mehboob Studio.

The 24-year old actress was seen in a casual avatar donning a red t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white platform sneakers with hardly any makeup. Alia was seen posing happily with her fans at the studio. So girls, what do you think? Is Miss Bhatt’s no makeup look the latest trend you wanna follow?

Check out the pictures right here:

1 of 9

In an recent interview with a leading daily, Alia talked about facing criticism by saying, “I’m not somebody who is averse to criticism. I welcome all kinds of critique. But honestly, the film (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) has been loved unanimously. There will always be some people who will say something different from what you think about the film. But that’s their take. I’m not going to tell them what they should feel. But majority has loved the film and that’s what matters.”

The Badrinanth Ki Dulhania team recently held success party of the film, which was attended by many members of the film fraternity.

Recently Alia was the showstopper for fashion designer Namrata Joshipura at the Amazon India Fashion Week.

On work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment).