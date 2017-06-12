Akshay Kumar recently released the trailer of his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The trailer has wooed the audience as well as the Bollywood industry with its entertainment and social message. The film spread awareness on PM’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and releases in theaters during the Independence Day weekend.

Lately, when the actor was asked whether he wishes to be part of politics, he said he has no interest whatsoever in joining politics but would continue to contribute to “nation-building” through his films.

“I want to remain in the film industry, that way (I can) contribute more to nation-building” Akshay added.

The actor also added that India has made significant progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was elected with a majority in 2014.

“We have made a lot of progress in the last three years under Prime Minister Modi, but the work is not over. I think I can contribute with my movies in the same way you contribute with your pen,” the ‘Rustom’ actor concluded.

Apart from this film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in director R. Balki’s Padman, which will be produced by Akshay’s wife-actress Twinkle Khanna. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Padman tells the life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

Khiladi Kumar will also share the silver screen with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in 2.0 which is all set to release in January 2018. The actor will be seen in a villainous avatar. Few leaked pictures from the set of the film had caught the eyeballs of the superstar’s fans.